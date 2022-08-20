PCA Rodeo Action Is Coming to Kosciusko!

Ground pounding, earth quaking, body shaking rodeo action is coming to Kosciusko, The Heart of Dixie PCA Rodeo, sponsored by Attala County Co-Op will take place September 23rd and 24th in front of Dickerson Petroleum at 1 Superior Drive in Kosciusko.

Gates will open on both days at 5 pm, with mutton busting beginning at 6:30 pm and the show beginning at 7:30 pm. Both days will feature a full rodeo including saddle bronc and bareback riding, bull riding, tie-down, team, and break-away roping. Other events taking place on both days include steer wrestling and mutton busting for the kids,

Both days will include children’s activities, food trucks, live entertainment, and more, with tickets costing $15 per person and children under 5 are free. For more information call the KAP offices at 662-289-2981