Philadelphia PD investigating reported robbery and assault

A reported robbery and assault has the Philadelphia Police Department looking for at least three suspects who could be involved.

“Male subject went to the BP Store. On his way back home to Pearl Street Apartments, he was jumped. He went to go get something to eat and on his way back he was jumped by at least three people, possibly more,” said Investigator Wade Akins.

Investigator Akins said the incident is believed to have happened near a car wash just down the street from the BP gas station, on Beacon Street, around 11:00 P.M. Saturday. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and an unknown sum of cash was reportedly stolen.

“No witnesses at this time. We may have some cameras in the area that we can look at, but everything is still under investigation at this time. If anybody witnessed this or knows what happened, whether they were there or even just by word of mouth at this point, call us or Crimestoppers just to let us know,” said Investigator Akins.

Investigator Akins said this is pretty uncommon in the area, but suggested everyone always be aware of their surroundings.

“Make sure you’re not being followed. Be aware of your surroundings. If anything looks suspicious, you can call the Philadelphia Police Department. We can come check it out and make sure you stay in a well-lit area too,” said Investigator Akins.

Investigator Akins said police do not believe a weapon was used in the assault.