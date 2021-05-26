Philadelphia Rotary Club Makes Donation to Love Out Loud Organization

The Philadelphia Rotary Club made a donation to the Love Out Loud Neshoba project this week. Love Out Loud is a city and county joint initiative for Philadelphia and Neshoba County to come together and share the Love of Jesus with the community according to the organization. Last year projects were launched throughout the community over a week long period.

This year the event runs from June 21-25. Call 601-656-1820 or 601-656-1507 for more information.

Photo) Rotary Club president Heath Stribling presents a check to Love Out Loud representative David Addy