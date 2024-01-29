Philly Police investigate shots fired Saturday in grocery store parking lot

An argument between an Alabama couple in a parking lot on Main St. in Philadelphia, MS ended with shots being fired on Sunday, January 28, 2024 at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Officers arrived at the scene and spoke with a male and female in a maroon vehicle matching the description of the vehicle the shots were reported to have been fired from. The two were reportedly headed back to Alabama from the casino when they pulled over in the parking lot. It was determined that the two were engaged in a domestic dispute that escalated, and the male grabbed a gun and fired a shot into the air. PPD Chief Lyons says no injuries were reported.

Billy Earl Jones, 39 of Talladega, AL and Brandy Leigh Bohanon, 41 of Talladega, AL were both arrested. Jones was charged with discharging a firearm within the city limits, disorderly conduct, interference with business, possession of paraphernalia, and domestic violence. Bohanon was charged with public drunk and possession of paraphernalia.