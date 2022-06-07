HomeLeakePhoto: Choctaw Indian Princess contestants announced

Photo: Choctaw Indian Princess contestants announced

by

The contestants for the 2022 Choctaw Indian Princess have been announced.

Finalists were announced on the Choctaw Indian Fair Facebook page.

This year’s pageant is set for Friday, July 13 at 7:00 pm and will be streamed online via the Choctaw Indian Fair YouTube channel.

Choctaw Indian Fair 2022 contestants:

Contestant #1 – Destiny Lewis
Contestant #2 – Charlita Pauline Leila Gibson
Contestant #3 – Tayla Raelyn Willis
Contestant #4 – Cadence Raine Nickey
Contestant #5 – Miley Fecik Billie
Contestant #6 – Catherine Josslyn Jim
Contestant #7 – Kyla Kierston Farmer
Contestant #8 – Nataya Marie Anderson
Contestant #9 – Jordan Shawnette Mack
Contestant #10 – Melanian Nicole Jimmie
Contestant #11 – Taina Deanne Thompson
Contestant #12 – Malaka Morris
Contestant #13 – Beverly Billy

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Friends of Matlock Park Summer Camp Announced

Choctaw Central Senior Dylan Stephens Signs with Bethany College

Choctaw County Lady Chargers Win Game One of Playoffs 5-1

Choctaw Central High School Warrior Thomas Tangle Signs Letter of Intent

Choctaw Indian Fair Announces Entertainment Lineup

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Announces Upcoming Ribbon Cutting Ceremonies

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.