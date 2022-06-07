Photo: Choctaw Indian Princess contestants announced

The contestants for the 2022 Choctaw Indian Princess have been announced.
Finalists were announced on the Choctaw Indian Fair Facebook page.
This year’s pageant is set for Friday, July 13 at 7:00 pm and will be streamed online via the Choctaw Indian Fair YouTube channel.
Choctaw Indian Fair 2022 contestants:
Contestant #1 – Destiny Lewis
Contestant #2 – Charlita Pauline Leila Gibson
Contestant #3 – Tayla Raelyn Willis
Contestant #4 – Cadence Raine Nickey
Contestant #5 – Miley Fecik Billie
Contestant #6 – Catherine Josslyn Jim
Contestant #7 – Kyla Kierston Farmer
Contestant #8 – Nataya Marie Anderson
Contestant #9 – Jordan Shawnette Mack
Contestant #10 – Melanian Nicole Jimmie
Contestant #11 – Taina Deanne Thompson
Contestant #12 – Malaka Morris
Contestant #13 – Beverly Billy