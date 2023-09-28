Photo: East Central CC announces 2023 Homecoming Court

East Central Community College has announced members of the 2023 Homecoming Court who were selected during elections held recently on the Decatur campus.

Court members include (from left) freshman maids Madelynn Cook of Little Rock and Union High School, Miriam Prince of Philadelphia and Leake Academy, Destiny Williams of Stonewall and Quitman High School, and Kera Easley of Philadelphia and Philadelphia High School; and sophomore maids Madison Buckley of Union and Union High School, Kaitlyn Jackson of Little Rock and Newton County High School, Maggie Bounds of Newton and Newton County High School, Molly Catherine Cliburn of Union and Union High School, and Reagan Bryan of Meridian and Russell Christian Academy.

The court will be presented and the queen will be announced during halftime of the Warriors’ Homecoming football game against Northeast Mississippi Community College at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, in Bailey Stadium on campus.

A full schedule of Homecoming events can be found at www.eccc.edu/homecoming.