HomeLeakePhoto: East Central CC announces 2023 Homecoming Court

Photo: East Central CC announces 2023 Homecoming Court

by
SHARE NOW

East Central Community College has announced members of the 2023 Homecoming Court who were selected during elections held recently on the Decatur campus.

Court members include (from left) freshman maids Madelynn Cook of Little Rock and Union High School, Miriam Prince of Philadelphia and Leake Academy, Destiny Williams of Stonewall and Quitman High School, and Kera Easley of Philadelphia and Philadelphia High School; and sophomore maids Madison Buckley of Union and Union High School, Kaitlyn Jackson of Little Rock and Newton County High School, Maggie Bounds of Newton and Newton County High School, Molly Catherine Cliburn of Union and Union High School, and Reagan Bryan of Meridian and Russell Christian Academy.

The court will be presented and the queen will be announced during halftime of the Warriors’ Homecoming football game against Northeast Mississippi Community College at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, in Bailey Stadium on campus.

A full schedule of Homecoming events can be found at www.eccc.edu/homecoming.

1 comment
  1. Connie Clark
    Connie Clark
    September 29, 2023 at 7:29 pm

    Congratulations to everyone! A special congratulations to Kera Easley!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

LA Rebels Win Homecoming Game 38-33

Photo: Leake Academy 2023 Homecoming Court

Leake Central QB earns Top Performer honors

(Photo Gallery) – Baptist Memorial Hospital-Leake Earns Five-Star Rating for Quality

LA Rebels Begin 2023 Football Season in Madden

Countdown to Kickoff – East Central Community College Warriors