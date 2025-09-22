Big Deals!
Photos: Leake County's Law Enforcement Supper

by
Photos: Leake County’s Law Enforcement Supper
*photos by Olive Tree Photography*

The 2nd annual Leake County Law Enforcement Supper took place at the Leake County Country Club on Saturday, September 20 at 6 p.m.

Active and retired law enforcement officers, along with their spouses, enjoyed a delicious meal prepared by BBK Backyard BBQ, making it a memorable evening of fellowship and appreciation.

1 comment
  1. David
    David
    September 22, 2025 at 7:30 pm

    I pray daily for our town, police officers, sheriff deputies , educators, churches, mayor, businesses, sheriff, chief of police, investigators and families. May God God guide and protect us all.

