Photos: Leake County’s Law Enforcement Supper

The 2nd annual Leake County Law Enforcement Supper took place at the Leake County Country Club on Saturday, September 20 at 6 p.m.
Active and retired law enforcement officers, along with their spouses, enjoyed a delicious meal prepared by BBK Backyard BBQ, making it a memorable evening of fellowship and appreciation.
DavidSeptember 22, 2025 at 7:30 pm
I pray daily for our town, police officers, sheriff deputies , educators, churches, mayor, businesses, sheriff, chief of police, investigators and families. May God God guide and protect us all.