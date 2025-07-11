(Photos) Make-A-Wish Mississippi and Boswell Media Grant Wishes to Local Children

Big Deals!
Two local children had their dreams come true on Thursday, July 10, 2025, thanks to a partnership between Make-A-Wish Mississippi and Boswell Media.

A special event was held at The Carousel House to reveal and celebrate the wishes of Waylon, a 4-year-old from Carthage, and Addyson, a 9-year-old from Ethel.

Waylon wished to visit Walt Disney World® with his family, while Addyson’s dream was to experience the Smoky Mountains with her loved ones.

Both wishes were granted during the celebration, which included opening gifts, sweet treats, and rides on the venue’s vintage carousel.

Boswell Media has long supported Make-A-Wish Mississippi through its annual Radiothon, which spans Carthage, Philadelphia, and Kosciusko.

In 2024, the fundraiser collected over $28,000 to help grant wishes for critically ill children like Waylon and Addyson.

