Possession with Intent to Distribute, Aggravated Assault, Bad Checks, and More in Neshoba Arrests

CHRISTOPHER ANDERSON, 39, of Union, Malicious Mischief, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $1,000, $800.

TONY ANTHONY, 60, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Careless Driving, Failure to Obey Police Officer Directing Traffic, Failure to Yield to Blue Light or Siren, Failure to Signal Lane Change, Disorderly Conduct, No Insurance, No License Tag, Improper Equipment, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $800, $400, $600, $400, $300, $600, $800, $300, $300.

LATIKA NICOLE BILLIE, 45, of Carthage, Bad Check X 2. Bond $600 X 2.

BRIANA FAY BLALOCK, 22, of Philadelphia, Disturbance of Family, NCSO. Bond $600.

JANET BLALOCK, 42, of Philadelphia, Disturbance of Family, NCSO. Bond $600.

TALMER A BURNSIDE, 35, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $800, $0.

KIZZY CARTER, 45, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO. Bond $0.

ROSS CROSBY, 38, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Speeding, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,500, $300, $800.

CHAVIS DAVIS, 28, of Philadelphia, Possession with Intent to Distribute X 2, Aggravated Assault Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Life X 2, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, PPD. Bond $25,000 X 2, $20,000 X , $10,000.

SHARAINA FARMER, 27, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

CHRISTOPHER GOSS, 46, of Philadelphia, Destroying Public Property, Destroying Public Property, NCSO. Bond $1,000, $600.

LORENZO HOUSTON, 19, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.