Reeves wins governor’s race

Republicans are keeping their hold on the governorship in Mississippi, despite facing the best-funded Democrat in more than a decade.

Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves on Tuesday defeated Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood and two candidates who ran low-budget campaigns.

Reeves will succeed Gov. Phil Bryant, who is limited by state law to two terms.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence both traveled to Mississippi in recent days to campaign for Reeves, who is completing his second term as lieutenant governor after serving two terms as the elected state treasurer.

“President Trump’s rally and endorsement in Mississippi undoubtedly had an impact and helped Governor-elect Tate Reeves nail down his victory,” said Brad Parscale, Trump2020 campaign manager. “Governor Reeves will be a tremendous conservative leader for Mississippians in fighting for freedom and keeping taxes low. He will also be a key ally as 2020 approaches and President Trump continues building momentum for re-election.”

Hood is finishing his fourth term as attorney general.

Republicans have been governor in Mississippi for 24 of the last 28 years. The last Democratic governor, Ronnie Musgrove, lost to Haley Barbour in 2003 as he sought a second term.

Bob Hickingbottom, of the Constitution Party, and independent David R. Singletary were also on the ballot but ran low-budget campaigns.

Hood has been Mississippi’s attorney general for sixteen years, and is the only Democrat currently holding statewide office in Mississippi.