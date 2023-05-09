Refuge Family Professional PCA Rodeo Coming to Louisville

The Refuge Family Professional PCA Rodeo presented by Madden Farms, Yates Construction, and The Refuge of MS will be held this Friday and Saturday May 12-13 at the Louisville Coliseum.

Gates open at 5 pm both nights. Mutton Bustin will be at 6 pm and the rodeo will start at 7 pm which will feature: saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, barrel racing, team roping, break-away roping, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, and bull riding.

There will be a drawing contest on Friday where two prizes will be given away. A coloring page will be released soon on The Refuge of MS, Inc Facebook Page.

Tickets will be more at the door, so get your pre-sale tickets now by CLICKING HERE. Pre-sale ends on Thursday, May 11th at 11:59 pm.

All proceeds will be used to help fund The Refuge of MS in serving as a special needs adult day program.