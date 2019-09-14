Registration Underway for ECCC’s Fall Intensive II On-Campus, Online Terms

Registration continues for Fall 2019 Intensive Term II on-campus, online, and four-week online courses at East Central Community College in Decatur.

The last day to register for courses for Fall 2019 Intensive Term II On-Campus is Thursday, Oct. 3. Classes begin Wednesday, Oct. 2.

Among the classes being offered during the eight-week accelerated on-campus term include Microsoft Word I, Introduction to Business, Computer-Aided Design II, College Algebra, and Calculus II and IV.

The last day to register for courses for Fall 2019 Intensive Term II Online is Tuesday, Oct. 22. Classes begin Monday, Oct. 21.

Among the classes being offered during the eight-week accelerated online term include Accounting I, Art Appreciation, General Biology II with Lab, Anatomy and Physiology I & II with Lab, Microbiology with Lab, Microsoft Word I, Applied Business Mathematics, Medical Terminology I, Legal Environment of Business, Computer Concepts, Computer Applications I, Human Growth and Development, English Composition I, American Literature II, Personal and Community Health, Western Civilization I & II, Intermediate Algebra, College Algebra, Spanish II, Music Appreciation, Old Testament Survey, New Testament Survey, American National Government, General Psychology, Introduction to Sociology, Social Problems, Marriage and Family, Cultural Anthropology, Public Speaking I, and Theater Appreciation.

There also is a Fall 2019 Four-Week Online Term. The last day to register for those classes is Tuesday, Oct. 22. Classes begin Monday, Oct. 21. College Study Skills and Introduction to Sociology are being offered.

A complete list of Fall Intensive Term II classes can be found at the myEC tab at www.eccc.edu. To apply for admission or to register, visit www.eccc.edu/admissions.

For more information, contact ECCC Student Services at 877-GO-2-ECCC or [email protected].