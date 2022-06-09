Robbery and Multiple Possession Charges in Neshoba Arrests

PATRICK BARNETT, 32, of Collinsville, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $0, $600.

JD BELL JR, 41, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

ANGELA KAY BOSWELL, 52, of Meridian, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0.

THOMAS JANE BOSWELL, 53, of Meridian, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0.

JENNIFER DONALD, 39, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $15,000.

BLAKE ANDREW DOOLEY, 34, of Sebastopol, Robbery. Bond $0.

D’ANGELO HARRIS, 18, of Union, Indictment, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

MARKEL T HARRISON, 25, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $600, $0.

PATRICK R HEWLIN, 32, of Philadelphia, Careless Driving, Seat Belt Violation, No Proof of Insurance, Disorderly Conduct, No Driver’s License, Improper Equipment, NCSO. Bond $400, $60, $800, $600, $300, $300.