Sale of a Controlled Substance and Burglary in Neshoba County

KAELEEN ANDERSON, 23, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Correctional Facility, Failure to Appear, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0, $5,000, $0.

CODY J CHAMBLEE, 36, of Carthage, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, NCSO. Bond $15,000.

JEREMY CHARLES CHILDRESS, 46, of Noxapater, Public Drunk, Disturbance of Family, NCSO. Bond $600, $800.

FREDERICA COTTON, 29, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

JERI LYNN COTTON, 32, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, Child Endangerment, Seat Belt Violation, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $800, $800, $60.

IKE S CREIGHTON, 31, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $25,000, $0.

JONATHAN EAKES, 40, of Carthage, Trespassing, NCSO. Bond $600.

STANLEY FULTON, 56, of Louisville, Sale of a Controlled Substance X 5, NCSO. Bond $0 X 5.

MATTHEW WAYLON HARRIS, 28, of Union, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Malicious Mischief > $1,000, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0, $10,000, $500.

DEANRICK ISOM, 28, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, NCSO. Bond DENIED, $0.

TYLER KERRY, 31, of Louisville, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

EDWUB CHRIS MALONE, 47, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0, $800.