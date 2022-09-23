Several Accidents in Neshoba

HomeLocalSeveral Accidents in Neshoba

Thursday, 9/23/22

 

7:40 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident with injuries on BIA 0241.

8:01 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies checked on a livestock hazard on Hwy. 15 N near Road 571.

11:27 a.m. – Philadelphia Police checked on the report of a reckless driver on W Main Street near the courthouse.

3:26 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to an accident with no injuries on Road 339.

4:59 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called about a hit-and-run accident at the intersection of Hwy 15 and Hwy 16.

 

 

