Several area football players named to preseason watchlist

Several local area football players have been named to a preseason watchlist for the upcoming season.
The list was compiled by Brandon Shileds from Mississippi Gridiron/Capital Sports.
Leake Academy leads the way with four players on the list.
Rebel players earning honors are QB Rhett Atkison, wide receiver/free safety Riley Myers, offensive lineman Jarod Sims, and tight end Aiden Watkins.
Leake Academy returns a number of its offensive starters from a team that finished 10-2 in 2021.
Additional area players named to the list include:
- Javieon Butler – Scott Central (WR)
- Caleb Cunningham – Choctaw County (WR)
- Demar Gardener – Leake Central (WR)
- Quez Goss – Scott Central (QB)
- Chance Greer – Philadelphia (RB)
- Ky’Yon Harris – Union (ATH)
- Dkari Hudson – Leake County (WR/DB)
- Antonio Kennedy – Choctaw County (LB)
- Gabe Moore – Louisville (OL)
- Brady Parkerson – Neshoba Central (OL)
- Zechariah Parodi – Scott Central (DE)
- Omar Scott – Winston Academy (RB/LB)
- Tyreke Sno – Netwon (ATH)
- Kezarian Wash – Newton (ATH)
- David Williams – Sebastopol (RB)
- Luke Winstead – Sebastopol (OL)
The complete list can be seen here.