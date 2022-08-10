Several area football players named to preseason watchlist

Several local area football players have been named to a preseason watchlist for the upcoming season.

The list was compiled by Brandon Shileds from Mississippi Gridiron/Capital Sports.

Leake Academy leads the way with four players on the list.

Rebel players earning honors are QB Rhett Atkison, wide receiver/free safety Riley Myers, offensive lineman Jarod Sims, and tight end Aiden Watkins.

Leake Academy returns a number of its offensive starters from a team that finished 10-2 in 2021.

Additional area players named to the list include:

Javieon Butler – Scott Central (WR)

Caleb Cunningham – Choctaw County (WR)

Demar Gardener – Leake Central (WR)

Quez Goss – Scott Central (QB)

Chance Greer – Philadelphia (RB)

Ky’Yon Harris – Union (ATH)

Dkari Hudson – Leake County (WR/DB)

Antonio Kennedy – Choctaw County (LB)

Gabe Moore – Louisville (OL)

Brady Parkerson – Neshoba Central (OL)

Zechariah Parodi – Scott Central (DE)

Omar Scott – Winston Academy (RB/LB)

Tyreke Sno – Netwon (ATH)

Kezarian Wash – Newton (ATH)

David Williams – Sebastopol (RB)

Luke Winstead – Sebastopol (OL)

The complete list can be seen here.