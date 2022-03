The National Weather Service is ramping up the threat of severe weather in Mississippi Wednesday. It’s posted a Level-4 “moderate” risk for damaging winds and tornadoes. After severe storms last week produced an outbreak of 27 mostly weak tornadoes, the main concern this time will be straight-line winds which could gust up to 80 miles an hour. But NWS says tornadoes will again be possible within the line of thunderstorms as it tracks across the state Wednesday afternoon and evening.