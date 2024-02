Shoplifting, Trespassing, and DUIs in Attala and Leake Arrests

SHARE NOW

ROBIN CONDERY, 40, of Walnut Grove, Shoplifting, WGPD. Bond $0.

MICHAEL D LEWIS, 46, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500.

MARQUES J MILLER, 38, of Lena, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, LCSO. Bond $0.

ANTHONY C NEWMAN, 34, of Mantachie, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $0.

CHUCKIE PATRICK, 54, of Brandon, DUI – 1st, Driving on Wrong Side, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500.

JOSHUA A QUICK, 37, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond $0, N/A.

STEVEN D RYALS, 45, of Carthage, Felony Telephone / Electronic Communication Abuse – Profane / Indecent / Harassing Language, Telephone / Electronic Communication Abuse – Profane / Indecent / Harassing Language, ACSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000.

JOHN SMITH, 25, of Carthage, Willful or Malicious Trespass, LCSO. Bond $500.