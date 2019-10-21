Silver Alert issued for Canton man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for Larry D. Blount, 61, of Canton, Miss.

Blount is a black male, six feet tall, weighing 158 pounds, with black/gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Monday, Oct. 14, at about 5 p.m. walking in the 300 block of Ricks Drive in Madison County.

Blount was wearing blue jeans, a checkered long-sleeve shirt and mismatched shoes, one brown and one black.

Family members say Blount suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Larry D. Blount, contact Madison County Sheriff’s Department at 601-859-2345.