Six people injured in ATV accident in Bailey

Three people were airlifted to Jackson after the ATV accident Saturday night in the Bailey community.

It happened on some private property off Windsor Road near Highway 493 Saturday night around 11 p.m. Sirens blared as at least three ambulances took people to the hospital.

Clayton Cobler with Metro Ambulance says six people were injured, four adults and two children.

Bailey Fire Chief Stanley Lucky says a total of eight people were treated for injuries at the scene, and that they were all riding on the same ATV.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun says the investigation continues into exactly what caused the ATV to crash. As of now, authorities say no one has been charged in the incident.