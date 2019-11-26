Small Business Saturday in Downtown Philadelphia

Small Business Saturday is set for this weekend (November 30). The day is dedicated to celebrating small, local and independent businesses and all they do for their communities.

In Philadelphia, we know how important these small businesses are, and this is a great opportunity to support our friends’ and neighbors’ work. Come and shop on Saturday, November 30 from 9 am – 6 pm in your favorite downtown Philadelphia Stores. The day is set just for local shopping as part of Shop Small put together in Philadelphia by the Community Development Partnership and local retailers.

Invite your friends and family. Turn this shopping event into a family/friend extravaganza. Visit your favorite local stores, try some new ones, get a head start on the holidays and enjoy time with loved ones.