Stolen Vehicle Chase Ends in Crash and Arrest in Carthage

One person was arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle that fled from law enforcement Tuesday in Carthage.

On Tuesday, April 29, 2025, Leake County deputies were alerted about a stolen vehicle that entered Leake County then Carthage.

The vehicle was spotted at Wendy’s on Hwy 16 West. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and it fled to Matlock Park on Hayes St., crashed through a gate, then struck a tree.

Four suspects fled from law enforcement on foot into a wooded area. Leake County Deputies and Carthage Police searched the surrounding area.

The Sheriff’s Office gives credit to individuals who reached out to law enforcement, leading to one of the individuals being arrested.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Leake County Sheriff’s Office at 601-267-7361 or Central MS Crime Stoppers at 601-355- 8477. You can also submit your anonymous tip online by clicking here.