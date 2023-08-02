Sunday Shooting in Carthage Lands One in the Hospital and One Behind Bars

One man is in the hospital and one is behind bars after a shooting in Carthage Sunday afternoon.

Carthage Police were called to the Canton Road Manor apartments on Red Dog Rd. at approximately 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, 2023 for reports of shots fired.

Shortly thereafter, officers were informed of a man who had been shot in the back. He was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital – Leake and was later flown to a hospital in Jackson.

Carthage Police Department Investigator, Ray Chamblee says there were dozens of rounds fired by two shooters as well as the victim, who returned fire. Chamblee expressed his gratitude for Leake County Deputies who he says assisted Carthage Police from the beginning.

Tyrese Tims, 20, of Carthage has been identified as being one of two initiating shooters. Tims was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into a dwelling, felony obstruction-tampering with physical evidence, discharging a firearm within the city limits, no drivers license, no insurance, and improper equipment.

Carthage Police Department is still searching for one person in connection with this shooting incident. If you have any information that would assist in the investigation, contact CPD at 601-267-8011.