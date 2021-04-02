The Sound of No Running Water In Carthage

In the pre-dawn hours yesterday many residents of Carthage started their morning to the sound of no running water. By 6:30 am the Mayor’s office confirmed the outage was citywide. City Water Systems Operator Dale Edgar verified that the situation was active, ongoing and water would be restored soon and it was by 10am While the cause is still being evaluated. Edgar said Wednesday’s temporary storm power outage could have been a contributing factor. The city had been operating on backup reserve when the water ran out. At one point yesterday all controllers went out at the same time. As far as anyone can confirm this has never happened before in Carthage.