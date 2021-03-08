The Vaccination Report

As of today 755,202 vaccines have been administered in Mississippi with 997,215 distributed. 5171 people have been vaccinated from Attala, 5278 people from Leake, 5659 from Neshoba, and 4630 from Winston county. Vaccines have now been distributed in multiple venues around the state. Governor Reeves announced yesterday vaccination eligibility has now expanded to ages 50+. See the vaccination map below for statewide distribution locations.

Vaccination Against COVID-19 – Mississippi State Department of Health (ms.gov