The Vaccination Report

As of today 779,782 vaccines have been administered in Mississippi with 1,077,915 distributed. 5452 people have been vaccinated from Attala, 5,535 people from Leake, 5828 from Neshoba, and 4873 from Winston county. Vaccines have now been distributed in multiple venues around the state. Governor Reeves announced yesterday vaccination eligibility has now expanded to ages 50+. See the vaccination map below for statewide distribution locations.

