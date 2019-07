An elementary school teacher from Union was arrested for molesting a toddler July 18th.

Justin Michael Little, who was a 2nd grade teacher at Forest Elementary School, was arrested and charged with molestation.

Union Chief of Police Billy Pat Walker said the child’s parents reported the molestation.

Little was taken to the Newton County Jail and his bond was set at $30,000. Little will go before a grand jury in December in Neshoba County.