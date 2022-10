There’s a job fair happening in Canton Tuesday for the United States Postal Service.

The company is hiring for Rural Carrier Associate (RCA) and Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC) positions in Canton, Carthage, Kosciusko, Durant, and Pickens.

The Part-time positions pay $19.50 an hour.

The job fair will be at the Canton Post Office from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.

The post office is located at 150 South Union Street in Canton.