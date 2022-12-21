Vehicle Fire at Local Body Shop in Carthage

Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Just before 8 am, Carthage Fire Department was dispatched to Hardin’s Body Shop on Edwards St when it was reported that a vehicle caught fire inside the shop. Firefighters quickly got the fire under control and extinguished.

12:02 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Ivey Circle near the Singleton area regarding items missing from the home and a barn on the property.

12:28 p.m. – Leake Deputies were alerted to a reckless driver in a freightliner truck traveling on Hwy 35 N near the Dossville area.