HomeLeakeVehicle Fire at Local Body Shop in Carthage

Vehicle Fire at Local Body Shop in Carthage

by

Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Just before 8 am, Carthage Fire Department was dispatched to Hardin’s Body Shop on Edwards St when it was reported that a vehicle caught fire inside the shop. Firefighters quickly got the fire under control and extinguished.

12:02 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Ivey Circle near the Singleton area regarding items missing from the home and a barn on the property.

12:28 p.m. – Leake Deputies were alerted to a reckless driver in a freightliner truck traveling on Hwy 35 N near the Dossville area.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Carthage Police Department Searching for Burglar

“It was a big success!” – Carthage Police Department Toy Drive

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, Carthage

Early Morning Truck Trailer Fire in Lena Area

Runaway Child, Grass Fire, and More in Leake

Woods Fire on St. Ann Road and Other Disturbances