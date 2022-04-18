Vehicle Plunges into Water, Woman Saved by Carthage Police and Fire Rescue – Chief Clay Speaks on the Incident

It was around 2:55 p.m. on Easter Sunday April 17th, 2022 when Carthage Fire Department, Carthage Volunteers, Carthage Police, and Emergency Medical Services received word of a vehicle in the creek that runs between Chicken Nugget and CVS Pharmacy.

That vehicle belonged to Janice Johnson. Johnson was driving the vehicle down HWY 35 when, due to a medical situation, she lost consciousness and her vehicle left the roadway and plunged into the creek behind Gleason Tire.

Police Chief Coby Clay stated that the current carried the vehicle to the rear of Sunsouth John Deere but it carried Ms. Johnson all the way to CVS Pharmacy. Chief Clay stated that Ms. Johnson was ok and was able to speak at the time that she was transported to the hospital. Clay recognizes three local heroes in audio below.

“I’m extremely proud of all of the men and women that serve alongside me in servicing this city. Today, I’m extremely proud of 3 of our officers. The quick action of Officer Rafael Cruz, Officer Andrew Bennett, and Lt. Dee Wells displayed selflessness, commitment, and dedication to the profession that sometimes doesn’t give back. To my fellow officers listed, I salute you for a job well done!”

During an interview with us, Chief Clay stated: “I give God all the praise and glory that everybody came out ok. The Fire Department, Volunteer Fire was tremendous along with our guys..they were on it.”

“The current was strong. Officers jumped in, saved her, and got her medical attention. And we were blessed to live to fight another day.”