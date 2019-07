The Veteran’s Memorial Service was held Tuesday morning in Founders Square. The guest speaker for the Memorial Service was MG Janson D. Boyles, Adjutant General of Mississippi. Laying of the Wreath was handled by American Legion Post 138/238, GW Fulton Chapter 58 DAV and Auxiliary, Carson Bounds Post 4396 VFW and Auxiliary, Meridian Chapter (POW) Military Order of the Purple Heart Flag Ceremony: HQ 298th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion.