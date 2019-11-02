Walker, Bowman named EMCC 2019 homecoming queens

Rylee Bowman of Ackerman was named East Mississippi Community College’s 2019 Homecoming Queen for the Golden Triangle campus, while Lauren Walker of Collinsville was named the 2019 Homecoming Queen for EMCC’s Scooba campus.

Walker and Bowman were crowned Saturday in a ceremony in the Stennis Hall Auditorium on the Scooba campus. Walker, Bowman and this year’s homecoming court were also presented later that day during halftime festivities of EMCC’s 30-22 victory over Northeast Mississippi Community College.

Walker is a sophomore speech pathology major and is the daughter of Vanessa and Ken Walker (deceased) of Collinsville. She is a member of the Mighty Lion Band, Color Guard, Student Ambassadors, Student Government Association and the Baptist Student Union. She was also a member of Student Voices and earned Dean’s List recognition. She plans to enroll in the University of Southern Mississippi’s speech pathology program after graduating from EMCC. She was escorted by family friend and EMCC Mighty Lion Band Director Chris King.

Bowman is a sophomore nursing major and is the daughter of Rodney and Melinda Bowman of Ackerman. She is a member of Phi Theta Kappa, Student Ambassadors and the Baptist Student Union. After she graduates from EMCC, she plans to earn a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Mississippi Medical Center and continue her education to become a nurse practitioner. She was escorted by her father.

EMCC also honored alumni during homecoming.

Dr. Glenn Peters was named East Mississippi Community College’s 2019 Alumnus of the Year, while Jeanie and Buster Orr were named the college’s 2019 Distinguished Service Award recipients.

The awards were presented Saturday, Oct. 26, during homecoming activities at an alumni banquet in the college’s F.R. Young Student Union building on the Scooba campus.

Peters is a 1966 graduate of the college who practices medicine in Louisville. The Orrs are 1956 graduates and long-time supporters of the college. Buster Orr is a vice president and partner with Juice Plus+ in Collierville, Tenn.