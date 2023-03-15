Warriors Split Double Header with Meridian Eagles in Wednesday Softball Action

The East Central Community College Warriors softball team played host to the Meridian Eagles in a double header on Wednesday afternoon.

The Warriors drew first blood, scoring two runs in the bottom of the second inning. The Eagles came back with a run in the top of the third. The Warriors next scored two in the sixth, held the Eagles scoreless and finished the first game with a score of 4-1.

In the second game, Meridian opens the game with a run in the first inning. The Warriors tie it up in the bottom of the third. The Eagles took the lead with two runs in the sixth. East Central answers with one. 3-2, going into the final inning. And that’s the final, Meridian breaking a twenty-five game losing streak against the Warriors.

The Warriors split this double header, having their record now 18-9.