HomeAttalaWeek 1 Kicks Picks Winner Announced

Week 1 Kicks Picks Winner Announced

by
SHARE NOW

It’s time to announce the winner of the first round of Kicks Picks!  Our weekly winner will receive a gift certificate from Hometown Prime in Sebastopol.

Our Friday Night Food Spot winner for week one is Mr. Mike Hatcher of Kosciusko! Congratulations Mr. Hatcher!!

You could be the next winner! Be sure to submit your picks by 6:00 p.m. on Friday to be eligible. (Watch for Week 2 Picks SOON!)

Remember to play each week, because our overall winner for the season will win the grand prize of a Bayou Classic Ceramic Cooker from Ozark Ag Supplies in Carthage.

It’s Free… It’s Fun… It’s Kick Picks!

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Week 2 – Boswell Media Sports football broadcast schedule

Kicks Picks is BACK! Make your selections now

Kicks Picks is back for its 20th season

Mississippi Songwriter of the Year Finalists Announced

2023 Nationally Accredited Main Street Communities in Mississippi announced

Youth Charcuterie Board Workshop Next Week