Big Deals!
HomeAttalaWeek 1 Kicks Picks Winner Announced

Week 1 Kicks Picks Winner Announced

by
SHARE NOW
Week 1 Kicks Picks Winner Announced

It’s time to announce the winner of the first round of Kicks Picks!  Our weekly winner will receive a gift certificate from The Junction.

Our Friday Night Food Spot winner for week one is Mr. Shelby Kuhn of Kosciusko! Congratulations Mr. Kuhn!!

https://www.kicks96news.com/local/kicks-picks-make-your-selections-here-2/

You could be the next winner! Be sure to submit your picks by 6:00 p.m. on Friday to be eligible.

Remember to play each week, because our overall winner for the season will win the grand prize of a Traeger Ironwood 650 Pellet Grill from Ozark Ag Supplies in Carthage.

It’s Free… It’s Fun… It’s Kick Picks!

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Kicks Picks – Make Your Selections Here

Finalists Announced for Mississippi Music Showcase – Voting for People’s Choice Award Now Open

Meet Rosebud’s Beth Bryant: Kicks 96’s Weather Girl and Qualifier in the Month of Mom!

Celebrating FFA Week on B-MO in the MO’rning

KICKS 96 has your chance to win PCA Rodeo Finals tickets

Kicks Picks Season Winner Announced

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf
https://www.maxxsouth.com/packages?utm_term=maxxsouth%20broadband&utm_campaign=Main+Market+Area&utm_source=adwords&utm_medium=ppc&hsa_acc=6980747738&hsa_cam=342237541&hsa_grp=41156171517&hsa_ad=491681585945&hsa_src=g&hsa_tgt=kwd-316196918131&hsa_kw=maxxsouth%20broadband&hsa_mt=b&hsa_net=adwords&hsa_ver=3&gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI2r-hqq77jAMVX0T_AR2QYzhqEAAYASAAEgJtHfD_BwE