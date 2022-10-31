Week 11 Kicks Picks Winner Announced

HomeLocalWeek 11 Kicks Picks Winner Announced

Kicks Picks Week 11 was a close race! One person came out on top with the highest amount of correct picks though, and that person is Noah Pickett of Philadelphia!

He claims the Football Friday Food Spot weekly prize, a certificate for plate lunches for 2 from Southern or Soul in Carthage.

Congratulations to Noah, and remember you too can be a winner.

Just make your selections and submit prior to 6:oo pm on Friday to be eligible. Check back soon for week 12 picks!

Remember to play each week because the person who guesses the most games correctly for the season will win the grand prize of a Bayou Classic Ceramic Grill from Ozark Ag Supply in Carthage… so get your picks in!

It’s Free… It’s Fun… It’s Kick Picks!

