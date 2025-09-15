Big Deals!
Week 3 Kicks Picks Winner Announced

It’s time to announce this week’s Kicks Picks winner!  Our weekly winner will receive a gift certificate from The Junction.

Our Friday Night Food Spot winner for week one is Mr. Sammy Kemp of Carthage! Congratulations Mr. Kemp!!

You could be the next winner! Be sure to submit your picks by 6:00 p.m. on Friday to be eligible.

Remember to play each week, because our overall winner for the season will win the grand prize of a Traeger Ironwood 650 Pellet Grill from Ozark Ag Supplies in Carthage.

It’s Free… It’s Fun… It’s Kick Picks!

