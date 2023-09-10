HomeAttalaWeek 5 – Boswell Media Sports Football Broadcast Schedule

Week 5 – Boswell Media Sports Football Broadcast Schedule

Thursday, Sept. 14:

                                                       East Central at Holmes CC

 

 

East Central at Holmes CC

  •  Radio: Breezy 101.1
  • Audio Stream: BreezyNews.com
  • Pre-game: 6:00 pm
  • Kickoff: 6:30 pm
  • Play-by-Play: Breck Riley
  • Color Commentary: Cliff Barker

 

 

Friday, Sept. 15

LeakeAcademyHeritage Academy at Leake Academy

**Pregame times are approximate.

 

