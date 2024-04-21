HomeLocalBreakfast Gets Really Hot in Philly, Man Samples Headlights at Walmart

Breakfast Gets Really Hot in Philly, Man Samples Headlights at Walmart

by
SHARE NOW

PHILADELPHIA, Miss.–The Philadelphia Fire Dept. had to be called out Saturday morning about 6 to an apartment on St. Francis Dr. in Philadelphia, when someone’s stove caught fire.

The outcome of the fire was unclear. A fire truck was still there two hours later, according to police radio traffic.

Put Down That Light!

A man was arrested at the Philly Walmart about 9 Saturday morning. When police were called they were told that the man had opened two headlights in the automotive department and was in the process of opening up a third.

A short time later police were told from someone inside the store that the man was at the front of the grocery side, being uncooperative.

Police arrived a short time later and took the man to jail. The charge was unclear.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Carthage man pleads guilty to drug and firearm charges

Attempted Murder in Kemper County, Man Wanted

Man Hits Horse West of Carthage, Second Wreck Happens Right After

Pearl River man pleads guilty to incest

Rescuers Brave Dark, Rough Terrain to Help Man Hurt in Tractor Rollover

Man Threatens to Kill Mother, Other Relatives