Breakfast Gets Really Hot in Philly, Man Samples Headlights at Walmart

PHILADELPHIA, Miss.–The Philadelphia Fire Dept. had to be called out Saturday morning about 6 to an apartment on St. Francis Dr. in Philadelphia, when someone’s stove caught fire.

The outcome of the fire was unclear. A fire truck was still there two hours later, according to police radio traffic.

Put Down That Light!

A man was arrested at the Philly Walmart about 9 Saturday morning. When police were called they were told that the man had opened two headlights in the automotive department and was in the process of opening up a third.

A short time later police were told from someone inside the store that the man was at the front of the grocery side, being uncooperative.

Police arrived a short time later and took the man to jail. The charge was unclear.