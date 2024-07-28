Big Deals!
Customers Cause Trouble at Philly Businesses

Customers Cause Trouble at Philly Businesses

by
PHILADELPHIA, Miss.–Two different customers caused trouble at two Philadelphia businesses in separate incidents Friday.

Both incidents were just after 6 p.m.

A man was caught shoplifting at the Philadelphia Walmart. He was being held by the store manager as the loss prevention person called police. It was unclear if police made an arrest.

At the Murphy USA convenience store on Beacon St., a person who was angry because the clerk couldn’t offer cash back  threw his items at the cashier and took off.

Police did not immediately catch up to the man.

