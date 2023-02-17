EC Warriors Win in Overtime Basketball

The East Central Community College Warriors Men’s basketball team played Jones College from Ellisville this afternoon in Decatur and came away with an overtime win, 89-87. The Warriors fall behind by 20 points to the Bobcats at halftime but came back strong in the second half and tied the game 78-78 before the clock expired to send the contest into overtime. The Warriors scored 11 points to the Bobcats 10 points to gave the Warriors the win. Our next broadcast of EC Warriors basketball will be Tuesday night at 6:00pm when the Lady Warriors will host Mississippi Delta Community College.

Cruisin 98 will also bring you EC Warriors baseball Tuesday beginning at 12 noon.