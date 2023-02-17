HomeLeakeEC Warriors Win in Overtime Basketball

EC Warriors Win in Overtime Basketball

by
EC Warriors Win in Overtime Basketball

The East Central Community College Warriors Men’s basketball team played Jones College from Ellisville this afternoon in Decatur and came away with an overtime win, 89-87. The Warriors fall behind by 20 points to the Bobcats at halftime but came back strong in the second half and tied the game 78-78 before the clock expired to send the contest into overtime. The Warriors scored 11 points to the Bobcats 10 points to gave the Warriors the win. Our next broadcast of EC Warriors basketball will be Tuesday night at 6:00pm when the Lady Warriors will host Mississippi Delta Community College.

Cruisin 98 will also bring  you EC Warriors baseball Tuesday beginning at 12 noon.

 

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Leake Academy Lady Rebels Win Semi-Final Game

Leake Academy Basketball Teams State 5A Quarterfinal Results

EC Lady Warriors Add A Sweet Victory in Decatur

Leake Academy Basketball Results in North 5A

EC Warriors Baseball Doubleheader Sweep of Green Jays

Leake Academy Basketball Girls and Boys Lose in Playoffs