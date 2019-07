East Central Community College representatives from the areas of Adult Education, Workforce Development, and Instruction will be located at the Louisville WIN Job Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019 to assist students with registration for various programs, including 2019 Fall college classes, High School Equivalency classes, and Workforce Development classes.

For more information, call 601-635-6356 or 601-635-6287.