ECCC’s Early Childhood Academy to Hold Open House Aug. 1

The Early Childhood Academy at East Central Community College will hold an Open House to start the new school year from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1.

The event for area schoolteachers and schoolchildren will feature free backpacks with supplies (while supplies last), gift bags, door prizes, and refreshments.

The Early Childhood Academy is located in Room 455 of the Career and Technical Education Annex on the Decatur campus. The Annex is located adjacent to Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium.

The Early Childhood Academy is supported by the Mississippi Community College Board, Mississippi Community and Junior Colleges, and Mississippi Department of Human Services.

For more information, call 601-635-6136.