Man Seen Running From Scene of Vehicle Fire

PHILADELPHIA, Miss.–A man was seen running from the scene of a car fire Friday night in Neshoba County.

The call for the fire, involving a Chevy Malibu, was dispacthed shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Hwy. 16 near Thompson Cutoff Rd.

Once deputies were dispatched, a dispatcher radioed deputies and said the man had gotten back in the behicle and that no flames were actually showing, only heavy smoke.

The man was able to get the car off the road. He pulled the car into a driveway.

By that time, it was no longer a matter for deputies to attend.

 

