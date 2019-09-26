Marty Gamblin honored with Country Music Trail Marker



The Mississippi Country Music Trail made its return to Philadelphia with a special dedication and marker for country music legend Marty Gamblin.

Dozens of folks gathered for the ceremony and unveiling of the marker at Gamblin’s alma mater, Philadelphia High School, where a series of special guests took to the stage, telling stories about his extraordinary career. Some of the speakers included Governor Phil Bryant, Marcus Dupree, Dorothy Moore and more. Gamblin said it’s an honor to be recognized for his career by so many people important in his life.

“It’s overwhelming because I know what a busy world we live in today and to have people drive from Nashville, Jackson, Meridian and places like that is just really overwhelming,” said Gamblin.

With over 40 years in the music business, Gamblin has represented Alan Jackson, Glen Campbell and many more.