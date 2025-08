PHILADELPHIA, Miss.–Neshoba Co. deputies worked a two-car wreck on Hwy. 21 near County Rd. 125 Friday evening.

The wreck was called in about 5:40 p.m. and involved at least two cars.

Deputies on the scene reported at least one lane was blocked and that one of the cars involved may have been a vehicle that had been reported as driving recklessly earlier.

The Highway Patrol was called to the scene. It was unclear if anyone was seriously hurt.