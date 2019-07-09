Neshoba County Library hosting GED Prep

There’s a new path to help you or someone you know obtain their GED. The Neshoba County Library is now offering help and resources in partnership with East Central Community College on July 18th at 5pm at the Library. Dr. Matilda Miller will be on hand to answer questions about the different ECCC Adult Education programs. This program should answer questions for those interested in pursuing a GED or those interested in learning more about adult education. Staff will cover what the GED process looks like through the available ECCC programs, how the library can help, and what resources are currently available to those pursuing their degree. Need a ride to the program? Give the NC Library a call at 601-656-4911.