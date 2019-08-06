New Orleans Man Pleads Guilty to Conspiring to Transport Stolen Motorcycles Across State Lines

Brandon Soublet, 27, of New Orleans, Louisiana, pled guilty before U.S. District U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden to conspiring to transport stolen motorcycles across state lines, announced U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Michelle Sutphin, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Mississippi.

Starting in February 2017, members of the East Side Wheelie Kings, a motorcycle gang in New Orleans, traveled from New Orleans, Louisiana, to various parts of Mississippi and burglarized numerous cycle shops throughout the state. They would steal Uhaul trucks and use them to transport stolen motorcycles back to New Orleans. Once in New Orleans, they used Instagram and other internet sites to sell the stolen merchandise.

On February 22, 2017, Brandon Soublet and others were caught running from a stolen Uhaul truck on Interstate 10 in Harrison County. The Uhaul truck was filled with motorcycles that Soublet and others had stolen from a motorcycle shop in Biloxi.

Soublet will be sentenced on October 30, 2019, by Judge Ozerden, and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The case was investigated by the FBI, Biloxi Police Department, and Louisiana State Troopers. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathlyn R. Van Buskirk.