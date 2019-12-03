Philadelphia holds annual Christmas parade- VIDEO



Santa Claus and his friends rode into Philadelphia along with more than 100 floats in the annual Christmas parade. Main Street President Elizabeth Frohse and Executive Director Tim Moore said the parade is highly anticipated every year.

“It’s December 2nd, the beginning of the Christmas season. We’ve already had Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and now it’s Christmas and the Philadelphia Christmas parade kicks off the December holiday events,” said Moore.

“And who doesn’t want to see those kids smiling faces? They have so much fun and the floats are amazing,” added Frohse.

Thousands of people braved the cold and lined the streets for the parade that started on Poplar Avenue and ended at Philadelphia High School.

“We’re have 105 entries going to be in it today. We’re one of the largest parades in the surrounding counties. This is really exciting and of course the 105th one is Santa Claus,” said Frohse.

And while Ole’ Saint Nick was the star of the show, it was all about family for even the youngest parade goers.

“I’m just excited about being here. We’ve come every year we’ve been in Mississippi since we were little. I’m just excited to see my brothers happy about seeing Santa and everything,” said Jeremiah Kirk-Harris.

Parade entries included youth groups, civic groups, schools and local businesses.