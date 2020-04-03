Philadelphia mayor talks shelter in place order

Cities across Mississippi are preparing for the shelter in place order that goes into effect this evening, including Philadelphia.

Mayor James Young is encouraging people to remain calm. He says people have been calling his office ever since the governor’s order went out, asking questions about the governor’s order. He says it’s important everyone knows exactly what’s going on.

“We want the people to have the facts. I have the executive orders in front of me right now and I can read off exactly what the government intends. I think fear and uncertainty drives more anxiety,” says Mayor Young.

Young says the order will especially crack down on gatherings of multiple people.